Putin holds his 14th annual Q&A marathon
20 December 201810:22 GMT
The Russian economy has adapted to sanctions. As for their effect, even Russia’s opponents like the US Treasury says sanctions contributed to one third of a drop in economic growth Russia experienced recently, while two thirds came from a decrease of oil prices. Sanctions hurt those who impose them too, Putin stressed. Russia partially benefited from sanctions, he added, since they forced the country to develop domestic production in some industries like agriculture.
- 10:18 GMT
A question about anti-Russian sanctions. Is Russia prepared for more sanctions and how did those already in place affect the country? Putin says Russia has been living under some sort of foreign sanctions all its history. Sanctions are part of international competition. When Russia becomes stronger, it faces more sanctions.
- 10:16 GMT
A question about regional elections in Russia, some of which were marred by scandals. How the Kremlin will work with the regions headed by candidates from opposition parties? Putin assures he will be meeting freshly elected governors, including those from the opposition and that there is no problem with having an opposition figure heading a region, as long as his or her work benefits the people living there. “I will support any elected governor,” he said.
- 10:13 GMT
The citizenship issue. Russia does not want to play into the hands of people, who want to split the peoples of Russia and Ukraine – a goal that the current government in Kiev made its policy. He adds this policy contributed to creating the poor economic situation that Ukraine suffers from today.
- 10:11 GMT
The president comments on the difference between the case of Jamal Khashoggi and Sergei Skripal – it’s obvious. The poisoning of Skripal is just a pretext for attacking Russia as part of international competition, he said.
- 10:10 GMT
Putin refrains from commenting on the US-Chinese relations and assures Russia will be sticking to the rule of law when dealing with foreign nationals.
- 10:08 GMT
A question from RT, which has been campaigning for years for making the process of providing Russian citizenship to refugees from Ukraine simpler. And another one about whether Russia would detain foreign citizens over apparent political motives, as was with the Chinese executive in Canada.
- 10:06 GMT
Putin says Russia wonders how much sovereignty Japan has in taking decisions on hosting American military infrastructure. People in Okinawa protest about hosting the American troops, but the bases are still there. Russia cannot take any definitive decision on the Kurill Islands without a certainty about this issue.
Japan is also hosting elements of the American ABM infrastructure, which Russia considers a threat to its national security. This has to be considered too.
But both Tokyo and Moscow agree that not being formally at peace is unnatural. There is progress in bilateral ties between the two countries. But there are problems too.
- 10:05 GMT
- 10:02 GMT
A Japanese journalist asks about the potential for Russia and Japan to sign a peace treaty and the issue of the Kurill Islands, which has been a problem since the end of World War II. How the governments can sell a peace treaty to the more nationalistic-minded members of their public? Should the US play a part in the talks, considering Japan’s reliance on the US for national security?