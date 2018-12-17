HomeWorld News

Japan’s best-selling calendar star revealed… as Putin (PHOTOS)

President Vladimir Putin in a calendar-worthy moment at Lake Seliger. © Reuters / Alexei Druzhinin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is surpassing dashing Japanese heartthrobs in 2019 calendar sales thanks to an unexpected legion of young fans.

The calendar, exclusively sold by popular Japanese chainstore Loft, has reportedly surpassed all other ‘celebrity’ calendars - including those of native superstars.

In it, the 66-year-old Russian leader appears shirtless, naturally, and in various rugged scenarios like dipping into the icy waters of Lake Seliger, playing with his dogs in the snow, working out, scuba diving and playing ice hockey.

The surprising revelation of Putin’s calendar success has been met with skepticism by some local news outlets unwilling to accept that the Russian has found a major fanbase in Japan.

Japan Today speculated that the calendars are being bought as a practical joke given the astronomical fanbase native Japanese celebrities enjoy.

The second and third highest ranking sales belong to popular Japanese actor Kei Tanaka and handsome Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

However, Japanese news outlet Livedoor claims that a recent explosion of young women who are self-proclaimed “Putin fans” are actually responsible for the hike in sales.

