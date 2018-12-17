Japan’s best-selling calendar star revealed… as Putin (PHOTOS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is surpassing dashing Japanese heartthrobs in 2019 calendar sales thanks to an unexpected legion of young fans.

The calendar, exclusively sold by popular Japanese chainstore Loft, has reportedly surpassed all other ‘celebrity’ calendars - including those of native superstars.

2019 Putin calendar anyone? 😳

Sunbathing ✅

With an umbrella ✅

In a bath ✅

With binoculars ✅

Playing ice hockey ✅

Scuba diving ✅

With dogs in the snow ✅

It’s all there... 12 months a year pic.twitter.com/emPLNRD7j7 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 1, 2018

In it, the 66-year-old Russian leader appears shirtless, naturally, and in various rugged scenarios like dipping into the icy waters of Lake Seliger, playing with his dogs in the snow, working out, scuba diving and playing ice hockey.

Also on rt.com ‘I see no need to hide’: Putin on his shirtless pics that swept the Internet

The surprising revelation of Putin’s calendar success has been met with skepticism by some local news outlets unwilling to accept that the Russian has found a major fanbase in Japan.

Japan Today speculated that the calendars are being bought as a practical joke given the astronomical fanbase native Japanese celebrities enjoy.

Putin calendar sales surpassing those of Japanese stars in Japan https://t.co/ojj556BDIqpic.twitter.com/yiBsAmTtdW — Japan Today News (@JapanToday) December 16, 2018

The second and third highest ranking sales belong to popular Japanese actor Kei Tanaka and handsome Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

LOL the news that Putin’s calendar is a bestseller in Japan even makes it to my country’s e-newspapers 😂 I have so many questions — Juro⛸️✨舞依ちゃん頑張れ ＼＼\٩(๑`^´๑)۶//／／ (@juronom) December 17, 2018

However, Japanese news outlet Livedoor claims that a recent explosion of young women who are self-proclaimed “Putin fans” are actually responsible for the hike in sales.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!