Water cannon, firecrackers as rally against UN migration pact turns violent in Brussels (WATCH LIVE)

Police have deployed water cannon during a rally against the controversial UN migration pact in Brussels. Officers were seen scuffling with protesters, who threw firecrackers before facing off with law-enforcement.

The rally was dubbed the ‘March against Marrakech’ in reference to the city where the pact was signed earlier in December. It was organized by the right-wing Vlaams Belang party which has long been a vocal opponent of the agreement.

The Facebook event has already counted over 12,000 people who promised to participate. Police said that over 5,000 have already gathered in the Belgian capital.

Hours into the rally, several protesters were seen burning firecrackers while marching down the street.

The demonstration is scheduled to meet a counter-protest held by pro-migrant groups.

The UN-backed pact promoting an international approach to safe and orderly migration was formally approved in Marrakech, Morocco earlier in December. The accord split global powers, with Austria, Hungary, the US, Israel and several other countries rejecting the pact. Its critics claim that the deal is inadequate for managing global migration flows.

Beaucoup de monde à la marche contre le #PacteDeMarrakech à Bruxelles #Immigrationpic.twitter.com/6GshEpCNI2 — Pancrasse ن (@Pancratus) December 16, 2018

I belgi in marcia a Bruxelles contro l'accordo ONU sull'immigrazione. La rivolta contro il totalitarismo globalista si espande in tutto il mondo. I popoli della Terra rivendicano il loro diritto ad esistere. I popoli della Terra non vogliono estinguersi. pic.twitter.com/zXMBgx5ZLy — Cesare Sacchetti (@CesareSacchetti) December 16, 2018

