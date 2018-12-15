Protests turn violent as Yellow Vests clash with police (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Saturday's Yellow Vest rally in Paris began relatively calm with a demonstration on Champs Elysees, but later the crowd engaged in scuffles with police.

Hundreds of people gathered for the protest calling for Emmanuel Macron’s resignation in the heart of the capital, according to police. Several clashes and scuffles broke out at the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue and near the Opera House.

Police were seen using pepper spray and tear gas against the protesters.

At least 95 people have been detained in the capital, with 63 being placed in custody, according to the latest figures.

Over 33,000 people gathered nationwide for the protests, the Interior Ministry said. Some 2,200 of them rallied in the capital, which is five time less than last Saturday.

One person has been hurt in the head during clashes at Champ-Elysees.

An RT correspondent suffered an injury to the face and has been taken to hospital, RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan confirmed on Twitter.

Нашего корра на протестах во Франции ранили в лицо. Она поехала в больницу. pic.twitter.com/nVRBuuOKWG — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) December 15, 2018

