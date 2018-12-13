Strasbourg Christmas market shooter ‘dead’ in central district police raid – reports

Multiple media reports are saying the French police have killed the main suspect in the Strasbourg Christmas market shooting, Cherif Chekat, following a dramatic police raid with a helicopter in a central city district.

The French police mounted a massive operation in Strasbourg on Thursday, involving armed officers from the elite RAID police unit and a helicopter.

Three or four gunshots shots were fired in the city’s La Meinau district and at least one person was killed, Reuters reports.

The shooting at a popular Christmas market on Tuesday left three people dead and a dozen wounded. The attacker, identified as 29-year-old Cherif Chekat, was shouting “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire at the unsuspecting shoppers.

The perpetrator was injured in the arm during a shootout with the police, but managed to highjack a taxi and flee the scene, prompting a manhunt.

Chekat had a huge criminal record, being convicted 27 times for various offenses committed in France, Germany, and Switzerland. He was shadowed by DGSI, France’s homeland security agency, for harboring extremist views.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW