Strasbourg Christmas market shooter ‘dead’ in central district police raid – reports
The French police mounted a massive operation in Strasbourg on Thursday, involving armed officers from the elite RAID police unit and a helicopter.
Three or four gunshots shots were fired in the city’s La Meinau district and at least one person was killed, Reuters reports.
#Strasbourg: What sounds like shooting has just been heard at #Neudorf towards #Schultfield, police operation in progress "#CherifChekatt#terrorismpic.twitter.com/CSdteLvJO2— Desert Hawk 🏴 (@Syrian_Lion) December 13, 2018
The shooting at a popular Christmas market on Tuesday left three people dead and a dozen wounded. The attacker, identified as 29-year-old Cherif Chekat, was shouting “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire at the unsuspecting shoppers.
The perpetrator was injured in the arm during a shootout with the police, but managed to highjack a taxi and flee the scene, prompting a manhunt.
Chekat had a huge criminal record, being convicted 27 times for various offenses committed in France, Germany, and Switzerland. He was shadowed by DGSI, France’s homeland security agency, for harboring extremist views.
