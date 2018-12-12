Strasbourg shooting: Latest on Christmas market attack
A picturesque Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg has become the scene of a deadly shooting, two years after a similar holiday venue in Berlin was targeted by a terrorist. Here’s what we know so far about the attack:
- Two people were killed in the attack, while at least 14 others have been wounded. Around half of those wounded are seriously injured. One person was described by the French authorities as “brain-dead” after the attack.
- French authorities have identified the suspect as Cherif Chekatt, 29.
- Incredibly, Chekatt was nearly arrested hours earlier during a police raid on his home in connection to an armed robbery. Fatefully, Chekatt was not at home when the raid took place.
- Chekatt was born and lived in Strasbourg, but he had been flagged by French authorities as “radicalized” and a potential security risk. His name was on a terror watch list.
- The suspected gunman reportedly has a criminal background and spent time in prison both in France and Germany. He was deported to France in 2017 after several run-ins with the law in Germany.
- Police say Chekatt was wounded after exchanging gunfire with French security forces as he attempted to flee the scene. According to some reports, he escaped by hijacking a taxi.
- Chekatt remains at large, with hundreds of French police and security forces currently searching for him.
- Strasbourg has prohibited all public demonstrations as a security precaution.
- Although Chekatt is believed to be the gunman, five other individuals have been detained by French authorities in connection to the attack.
- Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the suspect shouted out “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.
- Police have yet to establish a motive for the attack, but a terrorism investigation has been opened.
