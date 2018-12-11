Shooting in Strasbourg: 1 killed, 10 injured near Christmas market
Shooting in Strasbourg: 2 killed, 10 injured near Christmas market (VIDEO)

FILE PHOTO. © AFP / Frederick Florin
At least two people have been killed and 10 others injured in a shooting incident in the French eastern city of Strasbourg, according to the media reports citing French authorities.

The gunshots were fired close to one of Strasbourg’s Christmas markets.

French Interior Ministry has called on public to remain indoors amid what it called a 'serious security event' in the city.

A video posted on the social media allegedly shows people injured in the shooting lying on the street.

The incident occurred at the Kleber Square located right in Strasbourg’s old city, which is a UNESCO world heritage site. The entire Grand Island (Grande Ile), where the historic center of the city is located, has been cordoned off by the police, local media report. All bars and restaurants located in the area have been closed with their visitors and tourists asked to stay inside.

As a precaution, the European Parliament building was closed.

Following the incident, the city was put on lockdown. The local media reported that the public transport was not working.

The shooter, who is still on the run, has been identified, the French media said without revealing any details about the suspect.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

