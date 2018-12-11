Shooting in Strasbourg: 2 killed, 10 injured near Christmas market (VIDEO)

At least two people have been killed and 10 others injured in a shooting incident in the French eastern city of Strasbourg, according to the media reports citing French authorities.

The gunshots were fired close to one of Strasbourg’s Christmas markets.

#BREAKING Reports of a shooting incident in Strasbourg Christmas market - 2 injured pic.twitter.com/TJxJ3hG9Fr — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 11, 2018

French Interior Ministry has called on public to remain indoors amid what it called a 'serious security event' in the city.

Des policiers cherchent les douilles au sol dans ma rue, un voisin les renseigne depuis son balcon #Strasbourgpic.twitter.com/kc55FGVyHd — Poussard Bruno (@PoussardBruno) 11 декабря 2018 г.

A video posted on the social media allegedly shows people injured in the shooting lying on the street.

Breaking: Reports of possible shots fired at the city center of Strasbourg, France. pic.twitter.com/H90Rhn7465 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 11, 2018

The incident occurred at the Kleber Square located right in Strasbourg’s old city, which is a UNESCO world heritage site. The entire Grand Island (Grande Ile), where the historic center of the city is located, has been cordoned off by the police, local media report. All bars and restaurants located in the area have been closed with their visitors and tourists asked to stay inside.

As a precaution, the European Parliament building was closed.

"The decision to close the European Parliament building has been taken as a precaucionary measure." Das ist eine weitere Information, die wir gerade erhalten haben. Unser Officeteam und ich sind im Office in Sicherheit.#Straßburg#Straßburg#Strasbourg#StrasbourgShooting — Lukas Mandl (@lukasmandl) December 11, 2018

Following the incident, the city was put on lockdown. The local media reported that the public transport was not working.

Part of Strasbourg city center evacuated because of shooter close to Christmas market. Soldiers we talked to mentioned five wounded. pic.twitter.com/fkgAgjxqVI — Maximilian Hofmann (@maxhofmann) 11 декабря 2018 г.

The shooter, who is still on the run, has been identified, the French media said without revealing any details about the suspect.

