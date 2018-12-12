‘Total mobilization’: Strasbourg bans public demos amid massive manhunt for Christmas market gunman
With 350 agents deployed to track down the suspect, France has raised its threat level, introduced extra security and border controls, as well as a ban on public demonstrations in Strasbourg, following the Christmas market attack.
The city of Strasbourg is currently subject to a “reinforced grid,” French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Tuesday night, hours after the attack on the market left three people dead and 12 others injured. “We are currently in a reinforced vigipirate stance,” he said, noting that demonstrations are now banned in the city to allow a “total” police mobilization to ensure public safety.
