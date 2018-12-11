French opposition rejects Macron’s concessions to Yellow Vests, some demand ‘citizen revolution’

Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests has failed to appease protesters and opposition politicians, such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who called for “citizen’s revolution” to continue until a fair distribution of wealth is achieved.

Immediately after French President Macron declared a “social and economic state of emergency” in response to large-scale protests by members of the Yellow Vest movement, promising a range of concessions to address their grievances, left-wing opposition politician Mélenchon called on the grassroots campaign to continue their revolution next Saturday.

I believe that Act 5 of the citizen revolution in our country will be a moment of great mobilization.

Macron’s promise of a €100 minimum wage increase, tax-free overtime pay and end-of-year bonuses, Mélenchon argued, will not affect any “considerable part” of the French population. Yet the leader of La France Insoumise stressed that the “decision” to rise up rests with “those who are in action.”

Je crois que l'#ActeV de la révolution citoyenne dans notre pays samedi prochain sera un moment de grande mobilisation. Mais bien sûr, comme tout un chacun, je m'en remets à la décision qui sera prise par tous ceux qui sont dans l'action. #macron20h#JLM20H30 — Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) December 10, 2018

“We expect a real redistribution of wealth,” Benoît Hamon, a former presidential candidate and the founder of the Mouvement Génération, told BFM TV, accusing Macron's package of measures that benefit the rich.

Benoît Hamon regrette que "les grandes fortunes aient réussi à passer entre les gouttes" pic.twitter.com/s4Ba2ApsIS — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 10, 2018

The Socialist Party's first secretary, Olivier Faure, also slammed Macron's financial concessions to struggling workers, noting that his general “course has not changed.”

Although welcoming certain tax measures, Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally (previously National Front), accused the president’s “model” of governance based on “wild globalization, financialization of the economy, unfair competition,” of failing to address the social and cultural consequences of the Yellow Vest movement.

Macron’s speech was a “great comedy,”according to Debout la France chairman, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who accused the French President of “hypocrisy.”

Yet many found Melanchon's calls to rise up against the government unreasonable, accusing the 67-year-old opposition politician of being an “opportunist” and “populist,” who is trying to hijack the social protest movement for his own gain.

Mais taisez-vous plutôt que d’appeler à l’insurrection. Vous êtes inconscient, indigne de rerensenter les français a l’assemblée nationale. Un couard qui n’a jamais eu de responsabilité et qui n’a jamais digéré le fait que les français ne veuillent pas de vous comme président! — Benjamin LEON (@bnjaminleon) December 10, 2018

Vous êtes vraiment un grand malade,vous voulez la France à genoux,sérieux lui faudrait vraiment penser a le piquer 😡😡😡 — she534🇨🇭M-J Jaquier (@she534) December 10, 2018

The Yellow Vest protests against pension cuts and fuel tax hikes last month were organized and kept strong via social media, without help from France’s powerful labor unions or official political parties. Some noted that such a mass mobilization of all levels of society managed to achieve unprecedented concessions from the government, which the unions failed to negotiate over the last three decades.





Hausse du Smic. Csg. Les gilets jaunes ont obtenu en six semaines ce que les syndicats n’ont pas eu en trente ans. A quoi sert la CGT ? — Elisabeth Lévy (@ELevyCauseur) December 10, 2018

