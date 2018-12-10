Macron announces state of "economic emergency" in France, promises salaries increase (VIDEO)

As France still struggles to take a grip on the massive protests that have been raging through the country for weeks, President Emmanuel Macron has admitted that the country is in a state of “economic emergency.”

“Today, we are forced to admit [it]. Today, I am announcing an economic emergency in our country,” Macron said, addressing the nation on Monday and calling for “support” for the French economy.

His address comes after four week-ends of protests that started over the increase of fuel prices and turned into major discontent with his economic polices that demonstrators said favored the rich. The protests throughout the country boiled into riots with clashes and police using tear gas.

"There is no justification to the anger and all those violent clashes," Macron insisted in his speech although admitting that the public has " right to indignation."

The president then announced that the “minimal wages will be … increased by € 100 per month” starting in May 2019. He also pledged to cancel taxes on overtime labor and introduce special tax exemptions for people earning less than € 2,000 per months.

Macron, who was often criticized for allegedly only serving the interests of the rich in France, also announced that he ordered the prime minister to develop proposals that would allow “enterprises and the richest members of our society to contribute” to the program of the national economy support, yet he refused to reinforce the so-called "wealth tax."