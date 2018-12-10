HomeWorld News

India conducts new successful test-launch of Agni-V ICBM

Get short URL
India conducts new successful test-launch of Agni-V ICBM
© Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation / Handout via Reuters
The Indian military has successfully test-fired its Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile, for the third time this year. The domestically-built weapon is reportedly capable of reaching targets up to 5,800km (3,600 miles) away.

The Agni-V was launched from Abdul Kalam island off India’s eastern coast, the military confirmed. The Monday launch was the seventh test since 2012 and the third one held this year.

The three-stage intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired from a mobile launcher, landed in the Bay of Bengal thus making the test a success. Officials from the military’s Strategic Force Command and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) – India’s analogue of DARPA – were overseeing the launch, local media says.

The 17-metre-long, 2-metre-wide ICBM is thought to be able to carry a 1.5 ton payload. According to the open sources, Agni-V, which has a range of up to 5,800km (3,600 miles), is expected to become the backbone of India’s deterrent against potential enemies.

Being potentially the most powerful weapon in the Indian military’s inventory, the Agni-V frequently makes appearances during the nation’s parades.

© AFP / Raveendran

All seven tests have been successful so far, according to the Indian military. The missile has not yet entered service, and no date has been revealed for it to be made operational.

Agni-V derives from a family of medium to intercontinental range ballistic missiles developed by DRDO. The first Agni missile was tested back in 1989, significantly reinforcing India’s nuclear triad.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies