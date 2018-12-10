India conducts new successful test-launch of Agni-V ICBM

The Indian military has successfully test-fired its Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile, for the third time this year. The domestically-built weapon is reportedly capable of reaching targets up to 5,800km (3,600 miles) away.

The Agni-V was launched from Abdul Kalam island off India’s eastern coast, the military confirmed. The Monday launch was the seventh test since 2012 and the third one held this year.

The three-stage intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired from a mobile launcher, landed in the Bay of Bengal thus making the test a success. Officials from the military’s Strategic Force Command and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) – India’s analogue of DARPA – were overseeing the launch, local media says.

Indigenous long range Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile, #Agni5, was successfully launched from a canister on a road mobile launcher at Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, today.

Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India , armed forces & defence industry. pic.twitter.com/EForxpRI0i — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) December 10, 2018

The 17-metre-long, 2-metre-wide ICBM is thought to be able to carry a 1.5 ton payload. According to the open sources, Agni-V, which has a range of up to 5,800km (3,600 miles), is expected to become the backbone of India’s deterrent against potential enemies.

India successfully launches Agni V, a long range surface to surface nuc capable ballistic msl. All mission objs achieved, strengthening India's deterrence capability. pic.twitter.com/l1tVarBDnc — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) December 10, 2018

Being potentially the most powerful weapon in the Indian military’s inventory, the Agni-V frequently makes appearances during the nation’s parades.

All seven tests have been successful so far, according to the Indian military. The missile has not yet entered service, and no date has been revealed for it to be made operational.

Agni-V derives from a family of medium to intercontinental range ballistic missiles developed by DRDO. The first Agni missile was tested back in 1989, significantly reinforcing India’s nuclear triad.

