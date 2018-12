Stampede in Italian nightclub leaves 6 dead and over 100 injured

Six people are dead and over a hundred people have been injured after a stampede in an Italian nightclub.

Unconfirmed initial reports say the stampede started after pepper spray was fired inside the crowded club. The resulting mass panic reportedly led people to trample each other while trying to escape the building. The incident took place in the Lanterna Azzurra club in the town of Corinaldo. The Facebook event lists 1,340 planning to attend.

#Corinaldo (AN) #8dic 1:00, squadre #vigilidelfuoco impegnate nel soccorso in una discoteca. Forse per la dispersione di una sostanza urticante, ragazzi fuggono per il panico calpestandosi. Sei purtroppo quelli deceduti, decine feriti pic.twitter.com/NvII0jD7oe — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 8, 2018

A similar incident occurred in Piazza San Carlo in Turin in 2017, when pepper spray was fired in a robbery attempt at a crowded screening of a soccer match, leaving 1,500 people injured and one dead as the panicked crowd struggled to escape.

#Corinaldo (AN) #8dic, nella clip il drammatico intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco nella discoteca dove hanno perso la vita sei giovanissimi pic.twitter.com/b9xjMiWp1k — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 8, 2018

