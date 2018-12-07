Voice of a...donkey? Rescue animal with incredible vocal range goes viral (VIDEO)

A singing donkey named Emily has taken the internet by storm after an Indian animal rescue organization shared the animal’s stunning vocal talent.

In a true rags to riches tale, Emily was found lying wounded on the streets of Pune in Maharashtra, India, after giving birth to a baby donkey who sadly died.

Emily was rescued by the non-profit organization, RESQ Charitable Trust, and taken to an animal shelter where she was cared for and nursed back to full health. It was only then that the rescue team first heard Emily’s vocals, and they have since nurtured the donkey’s apparently innate talent until she became the fully-fledged superstar she is today.

The RESQ team say they were inspired to share her musical gift after an Irish donkey soared to fame with its vocal talent.

“After countless comments and messages demanding that we no longer hide her talent from the world, RESQ diva #EmilyTheDonkey finally decides to give her fans what they want,” the organization said of their four-legged ward’s unexpected vocal gifts.