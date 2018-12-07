Move, slowpoke! Estonian delivery robot gets a KICK from pedestrian at crosswalk (VIDEO)

A small Estonian six-wheeled delivery robot experienced an awkward freeze, which puzzled both drivers and pedestrians, in a desperate attempt to cross the road in Tallinn.

The robot’s journey began as it approached a crosswalk. Though the road only had two lanes of slow-moving traffic, getting to the other side proved to be quite a challenge.

The delivery bot, equipped with a bright orange flashing beacon, crossed the first half of the road effortlessly. Then he just froze. Most of the passing drivers were polite, patiently waiting for the robot to move – a bus even gave it the chance to cross. Nevertheless, the six-wheeler awkwardly stood motionless in the middle of the crossing.

At one point, a man can be seen giving the bot a slight kick – possibly to bring it back to life – and the kick did seem to have some sort of delayed effect. After some time, the beleaguered robot suddenly ‘woke up’ and made a forceful move forward before finally crossing the street.

His success was short-lived, however, as the AI deliverer crashed into a lamp post.

The delivery robot looks identical to the models designed by Starship Technologies. The high-tech company was originally founded in Estonia, with its HQ now based in California. The robots mostly deliver food and drinks but can serve other things as well.

