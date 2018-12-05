VIDEO captures HUGE plume of smoke as WWII mine explodes near Russian Black Sea resort

A WWII mine was disarmed and destroyed in the Black Sea coastal town of Anapa in Russia. Video footage of the controlled explosion shows a massive plume of dark smoke and vapor rising from the water near the beach.

The anchor mine was reportedly discovered by a group of divers poking around the Black Sea not far from the coast. Once authorities got word of their find, the area was cordoned off, and plans were put in motion to safely dispose of the dangerous relic.

An enterprising citizen on a nearby beach captured the mine’s destruction on camera. A loud boom is heard, followed by a massive, dark plume of smoke emerging from the water.

Anchor mines are used to destroy submarines and ships, and well as to prevent the passage of unwanted naval vessels.

