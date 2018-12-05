Facebook outage sparks panic, hacking concerns across Europe
In the last hour, popular monitoring website DownDetector has witnessed a spike in outage reports from frustrated Facebook users.
People attempting to use the site were greeted with the message: "An unexpected error occurred. Please try logging in again."
Users looking for answers quickly turned to Twitter, where the #facebookdown hashtag rapidly started trending. RT has contacted the social media giant for comment but it has yet to receive a response.
Facebook just auto-logged out a LOT of people from https://t.co/7d1bg8aJML…— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 5, 2018
That’s never a good sign.
Congrats #Facebook, you’ve just panicked a shit-tonne of people into thinking they’ve been hacked! 🤬 #FacebookDown— Kirsten Heath (@KTH1309) December 5, 2018
Can't log-in after force log out on #facebook, can't reset password eilher as password reset email didn't arrive, using google to confirm account is broken too. Is facebook down? #FacebookDownpic.twitter.com/7czAWpUN2b— Juozas Pocius (@juozas) December 5, 2018
No! Not now! I have work to do and only 1 hour to do it in! #Facebook#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/re1oHjRJtF— Katy Henson (@socialchestnut) December 5, 2018
However, some users reported a brief interruption of service before being allowed to log back on and scroll through cat videos once again.
“Now I received my recovery code, but when I entered it got the following message:
‘Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site,’” user Mr. T wrote on DownDetector.
Facebook has yet to publicly address the outage or the concerns over a potential hack via its Twitter account.
