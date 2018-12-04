French PM to announce suspension of fuel tax hikes - AFP cites govt sources

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is set to announce the suspension of fuel tax hikes which triggered massive unrest across the country, AFP reported citing government sources.

France’s government officially canceled a meeting with Yellow Vest protestors scheduled for Tuesday, France24 reported.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that protesters representing the movement have pulled out of the planned meeting with the Prime Minister. Two of the protest leaders, Jacline Mouraud and Benjamin Cauchy, told AFP they had received threats from hardline protesters who warned them against entering into dialogue with the government.



The "Yellow Vests" have been protesting about a controversial fuel tax since mid-November. Massive rallies hit Paris and France’s major cities, with protesters demanding to drop the tax rise.



President Emmanuel Macron repeatedly said he will not back down on the taxes, but on Monday the government signaled that it is ready to make some concessions. Also in the day, he held an urgent security meeting an urgent security meeting and cancelled a planned visit to Serbia to tackle the crisis.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW