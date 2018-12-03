200+ people go on trial in France after massive chaos at Yellow Vest rallies

More than 200 people, who were detained during the violent weekend clashes in Paris, will go on trial on Monday and Tuesday. The justice minister vowed ‘harsh’ punishment for the alleged perpetrators.

The actions of the Yellow Vest protestors, who clashed with police, blocked roads, burnt cars and caused other mischief, “won’t be left without consequences,” Nicole Belloubet said.

“There’ll be a harsh judicial response,” she promised, adding that “we can’t accept what happened in Paris and some other cities in France.”

On Saturday, police arrested 412 protesters during the worst clashes in Paris in over a decade and more than half of them now face prosecution.

French authorities claimed many of the perpetrators were “professionals of disorder,” who already have a criminal record and came to the capital from other parts of the country with the aim of staging havoc.

