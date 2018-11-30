Zombie city: ‘Undead’ march through Buenos Aires in ghoulish G20 protest (VIDEO)

An army of grey-skinned zombies descended on the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday, marching through the capital with vacant stares on their sickly faces as wary onlookers gathered to watch.

And if a slow-moving hoard of the undead wasn’t grim enough, a group of ominous-looking men clad in black robes and hoods followed behind the zombies as they trudged through the streets.

The gloomy scene was a protest against the G20 Summit being hosted by the city this weekend, organized by the End of the World theater group. The zombies represent victims of globalization and the hooded figures are supposed to represent Western governments, lurking in the background.

“This action talks about the oppression and how we are always with something above us that marks the pace of our lives, that doesn’t let us rise our heads but that it is possible,” performer Eva Verde told Ruptly. “We can avoid being grey and be colorful and we can defeat them.”

