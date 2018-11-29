Israel denies its jet or any other 'airborne target' was downed during Syria raid

The Israeli military has described reports that one of its jets was brought down while carrying out airstrikes in Syria as “bogus,” amid reports that the country’s air defense systems engaged and downed several “hostile targets”.

Israeli Defense Forces have refused to comment on the country’s alleged role in the attack, with a spokesperson saying that they’re not commenting on reports in foreign media. Yet the IDF has denied a particular report that it had lost a warplane during the raid on Syria.

Reports regarding an IDF aircraft or an airborne IDF target having been hit are false. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 29, 2018

A Syrian security source earlier told RIA Novosti that an Israeli jet was among the targets downed by the air defense. “Our air defense have downed an Israeli jet and four rockets before they could reach their targets,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Syria TV reported that a missile strike against Syria was deflected, without specifying what the downed objects were. The incident reportedly occurred in the Kiswah area, located 13 kilometers (8 miles) south of Damascus.

