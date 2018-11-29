Syrian air defence down several 'enemy targets' in southern Syria – reports

Syria's air defense forces have shot down an "enemy target" in Kiswah town, located south of Damascus, according to state media.

The report by the SANA news outlet does not specify the "enemy" that was targeted.

Military sources told SANA that the incoming projectiles were heading toward the al-Kiswah area.

"Our air defense systems repelled an attack by several enemy targets over the al-Kiswah area in the south of the country and shot them down," a Syrian military source said, as quoted by Ikhbariya television.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW