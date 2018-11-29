Woman barricades herself in French bank, threatens to blow it up - reports

A woman has barricaded herself into an LCL bank in a southern French town and is threatening to blow everything up, local media say.

The incident occurred in Ales town in the Occitanie region of France on Thursday morning. Le Parisien identified the perpetrator as a 60-year-old woman who was the bank’s client.

An elite RAID police unit has already been deployed to the area.

Police have confirmed the operation in the town, without giving any details.

Bank employees have already been evacuated and are being assessed by psychologists, Midi Libre newspaper said. Employees from the surrounding institutions have also been evacuated.

