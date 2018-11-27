Fire engulfs world’s biggest diesel-powered icebreaker under construction in St Petersburg (VIDEO)

It took almost 140 firefighters to put out the blaze that engulfed the icebreaker ‘Victor Chernomyrdin.’ The giant ship, which is under construction in St Petersburg, is set to become the largest of its kind in the world.

The huge fire spread over four decks of the vessel, seriously damaging equipment, cables and sheathing in its technical quarters. Two people suffered injuries in the incident and one of them was taken to hospital.

A video of the fire has emerged on social media showing large plumes of smoke rising from the ship.

The Russian emergency services classified the fire as a third-degree blaze, adding that 139 firefighters and 35 pieces of equipment were deployed to combat it.

Also on rt.com Oops! Ferry brings down massive port crane, causing explosion and fire (VIDEO)

Set to become the biggest and one of the most powerful diesel-powered icebreakers in the world, the 22,000-ton ship had been expected to be ready for service by the end of 2018.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!