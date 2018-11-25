6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northeast of Baghdad. It has been felt in Iraq, Kuwait, and northern Iran.

The quake hit the Iran-Iraq border region and had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The EMSC reported that the quake was widely felt more than 500 kilometers away from its epicenter.

Many videos from Snapchat from Baghdad showing the power of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck the Iran Iraq border just now... scary stuff. #earthquake#earthquakeiran#earthquakeiraq#earthquakeiraniraqpic.twitter.com/1S0GHQVsCb — Mikey 🇷🇴 (@MambaMike13) November 25, 2018

It noted that it struck an area with low population.

Those who experienced the quake have taken to Twitter, stating that it has been felt in places including Baghdad, Sulaimaniyah and Erbil, cities in Kurdish regions of Iraq, and Israel.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border forces people to flee their homes in the Kurdistan Region's Garmiyan region. Some report the tremor was felt in the capital Erbil. #TwitterKurdspic.twitter.com/ueVNL0D505 — Karzan Sulaivany (@KarzanSulaivany) November 25, 2018

A photo posted online shows piles of rubble in Iran following the quake, while a video shows residents of apartment buildings in Kuwait who evacuated onto the street.

First pics show building reduced to rubble in Iran earthquake zone pic.twitter.com/BjBiOw49oI — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) November 25, 2018

EARTHQUAKE TREMORS OF 6.3 MAGNITUDE FELT IN KUWAIT



Kuwait City, Nov 25: A huge crowd from apartments came on street when they felt the earthquake tremors of 6.3 magnitude around 7.40PM local time.



The similar tremors are felt in neighboring Iraq border & Northern Iran. pic.twitter.com/wFL3YE9DIf — Kuwait 24x7 (@Kuwait24x7) November 25, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!