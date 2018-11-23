Dolce & Gabbana beg for forgiveness after ‘racist’ ad triggers backlash in China
In a video posted to Chinese social network Weibo on Friday, Domenico Dolce and Steffano Gabbana begged for forgiveness from the Chinese, who are responsible for around 30 percent of the whole world’s luxury goods purchases.
No wonder, then, that Dolce and Gabbana closed their apology video by saying “sorry” in Chinese.
"We love your culture and we certainly have much to learn. That is why we are sorry if we made mistakes in the way we expressed ourselves,” Dolce says to the camera.
"We will never forget this experience and it will certainly never happen again," Gabbana added. "From the bottom of our hearts, we ask for forgiveness."
The furor kicked off earlier this week, when the company attempted to kick start its ‘D&G Loves China’ campaign with a humorous ad. The three-part ad featured an Asian model trying and failing to eat Italian food with chopsticks. The woman giggles as she attempts to eat pizza, spaghetti and a large cannoli. A male voiceover repeatedly suggests that the cannoli is “too big” for her to handle, prompting one Instagram commenter to write that the “offensive sexual innuendos are blatant.”
#DGlovesChina ? More like #DGdesperateforthatChineseRMB lol. In a bid to further appeal to luxury's covetable Chinese consumers, @dolcegabbana released some hella offensive “instructional” videos on the usage of chopsticks. Pandering at it's finest, but taken up a notch by painting their target demographic as a tired and false stereotype of a people lacking refinement/culture to understand how to eat foreign foods and an over-the-top embellishment of cliché ambient music, comical pronunciations of foreign names/words, and Chinese subtitles (English added by us), which begs the question—who is this video actually for? It attempts to target China, but instead mocks them with a parodied vision of what modern China is not...a gag for amusement. Dolce & Gabbana have already removed the videos from their Chinese social media channels, but not Instagram. Stefano Gabbana has been on a much-needed social media cleanse (up until November 2nd), so maybe he kept himself busy by meddling with the marketing department for this series. Who wants to bet the XL cannoli “size” innuendos were his idea? Lmao. • #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #italian #cannoli #meme #wtf #dumb #lame #chopsticks #foodie #tutorial #cuisine #italianfood #asianmodel #asian #chinesefood #dietprada
However, Chinese audience saw racism and not sexism in the ad, with luxury goods website Jing Daily accusing it of “trivializing China’s centuries-old culture and depicting Chinese women in a stereotypical and even racist way.”
Weibo deleted the ads from its platform, and the ‘Boycott Dolce’ movement sprung up in their place. In scenes reminiscent of the Nike boycott in the US this September, social media users filmed themselves trashing D&G products and even burning the brand’s exorbitantly priced shoes.
An Instagram post by Gabbana only added fuel to the fire, with the fashionista seemingly calling Chinese people an “Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia” who eat dogs. Gabbana insisted his account was hacked, but a D&G fashion show due to take place in Shanghai on Wednesday was canceled, and a slew of major Chinese retailers dropped the brand from their stores and websites by Thursday.
If D&G manages to save face in China, the rewards could be immense.the Chinese consume one third of the world’s luxury goods, perhaps even more if purchases made abroad are taken into account.
