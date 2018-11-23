25 killed, many injured after blast rocked northern Pakistan – local media

At least 25 people have been killed and 35 suffered injuries after a blast outside a religious school in the city of Hangu, Geo TV reported citing security sources.

Conflicting reports say that the blast occurred at a crowded open-air market in Orakzai district, leaving eight people dead and over 20 injured, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, AP puts the death toll at 12, and says the blast wounded over 50 people.



#Pakistan witnesses second terror attack in a day as 25 people were killed and atleast 35 injured in another bomb blast in Orakzai Tribal District in #KhyberPakhtunkhwa. The area has been cordoned off and investigation into the incident is under way.https://t.co/splsISIyoypic.twitter.com/5G3PnF7YJ8 — timesofpakistan (@timesofpak123) 23 ноября 2018 г.

The carnage came just hours after another brazen attack, this time in the major city of Karachi, where suicide bombers stormed the Chinese Consulate. The Balochistan Liberation Army insurgent group claimed it staged the assault that left two police officers dead and a security guard injured.

