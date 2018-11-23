Explosions & shots reported near Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan (WATCH LIVE)

An explosion and gunfire have been reported in the Pakistani city of Karachi, near the Chinese Consulate, in a possible terrorist attack.

According to local media, a group of three or four people attacked the consulate, shooting at the guards and blowing up the door with a hand grenade. Some reports say they managed to reach the roof of the building and launch more attacks from there. Shots and small explosions are being heard in the area, and a large security force has arrived at the scene.

Gunfire heard in the vicinity of the Chinese Consulate in Karachi as an attack has been reported there on its guards pic.twitter.com/GnxHmW9xOL — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 23, 2018

Security sources cited by Reuters confirm there has been an attack on the Chinese Consulate. Police say two officers were killed and a security guard wounded during the attack. Local authorities told the media that the Chinese Consul General was unharmed during the attack.

Videos posted on social media show the neighborhood engulfed in smoke, with explosions and shots heard in the background.

Two assailants, at least one wearing a suicide vest, were killed, police confirmed.

The Balochistan Liberation Army insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack.

MORE TO FOLLOW