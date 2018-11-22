Text for post-Brexit ties between EU & UK ‘agreed in principal’ – Tusk

Britain and the EU have agreed on the text of the Brexit deal “in principle at a political level,” President of the European Council, Donald Tusk announced on Thursday.

EU leaders have agreed on the Brexit draft “at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level,” Tusk wrote on Twitter, citing a message which he had received earlier from the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK. The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the Leaders. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) November 22, 2018

The text was discussed by Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday. The draft of the divorce deal was then sent to the 27 other EU states.

Lengthy and tense Brexit negotiations left the British government in disarray last week as a number of ministers resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft settlement deal.

