HomeWorld News

Text for post-Brexit ties between EU & UK ‘agreed in principal’ – Tusk

Get short URL
Text for post-Brexit ties between EU & UK ‘agreed in principal’ – Tusk
A pro-Brexit campaigner holds a placard in London. © Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Britain and the EU have agreed on the text of the Brexit deal “in principle at a political level,” President of the European Council, Donald Tusk announced on Thursday.

EU leaders have agreed on the Brexit draft “at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level,” Tusk wrote on Twitter, citing a message which he had received earlier from the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

The text was discussed by Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday. The draft of the divorce deal was then sent to the 27 other EU states.

Lengthy and tense Brexit negotiations left the British government in disarray last week as a number of ministers resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft settlement deal.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies