Children hit by car outside primary school in China, multiple casualties
The incident took place in the city of Huludao, Liaoning province at noon on Thursday. The children were crossing the street when the vehicle, identified by media as an Audi, rammed into them.
葫芦岛建昌二小门前，男子开车撞向多名小学生！ pic.twitter.com/SovtBrldgo— 楠源卍奇说 (@HMN_33) November 22, 2018
A video released on social media shows chaos as the car crashes into the crowd of children. Many of the students are knocked to the ground and dragged by the car.
Mainland media say five dead and 18 injured after a car smashed into a group of children in Huludao, Liaoning provincehttps://t.co/t2FNR7UGu0pic.twitter.com/61KXU48NQ5— RTHK English News (@rthk_enews) November 22, 2018
At least five people have reportedly been killed and 18 injured. An eyewitness told local media that he saw blood on the ground and children’s shoes.
【辽宁省葫芦岛一小学门前#奥迪撞倒多名小学生# 5人死亡，18人受伤】北京时间中午12点半，辽宁省葫芦岛市建昌县第二小学校门前，发生重大交通事故，已致5人死亡，18人受伤。目前，相关部门已成立事故处置组、医疗救助组等工作组，肇事嫌疑人已被抓获，事故原因正在调查中。 pic.twitter.com/rK6YsfbGEK— 新闻热点 (@jingjikuaixun) November 22, 2018
The driver attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by police. His motives are still unclear and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
