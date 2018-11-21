Google goes dark? Mysterious error brings down internet search giant in parts of US & Europe
Google services went down for US users sometime around 11 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, according to downdetector.com, a site where users can report website outages.
Google is having issues since 11:29 AM EST. https://t.co/iwWNUO7kj0 RT if it's down for you as well #Googledown— DownDetector (@downdetector) November 21, 2018
Some users reported the problem as specific to Google’s DNS service. DNS is widely used to link IP addresses to recognizable domain names.
Hey @GooglePublicDNS are you having issues this morning? Whole network at home went down as a result of using Google DNS exclusively— Chris Rasco (@ChrisRasco) November 21, 2018
Seeing issues with 8.8.8.8 Google DNS today across multiple clients for my fellow IT Folks out there.— Josh McGruff (@JoshMcGruff) November 21, 2018
Other reports on Twitter suggest that the problem might not lie with Google itself, but with internet service providers like AT&T.
appears to be resolved and I believe it was an AT&T issue.— johullrich (@johullrich) November 21, 2018
Traffic destined for google's 8.8.8.8 is getting dropped in AT&T's network. Seeing this issue from multiple sites around the US. #dns#google#attpic.twitter.com/PKpLBjhUxo— Angelique Medina (@bitprints) November 21, 2018
The bulk of the reports on downdetector came from the US coasts, with sporadic reports coming out of the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and a handful of other European and Asian countries.
Wednesday’s reported outage comes just one day after Facebook and Instagram went dark for users around the world. Facebook blamed a faulty server configuration for the error, and restored services after 13 hours.
