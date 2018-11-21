HomeWorld News

Google goes dark? Mysterious error brings down internet search giant in parts of US & Europe

Omnipotent internet search giant Google has apparently gone down, with users reporting outages across the US, in parts of Europe, and beyond.

Google services went down for US users sometime around 11 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, according to downdetector.com, a site where users can report website outages.

Some users reported the problem as specific to Google’s DNS service. DNS is widely used to link IP addresses to recognizable domain names.

Other reports on Twitter suggest that the problem might not lie with Google itself, but with internet service providers like AT&T.

The bulk of the reports on downdetector came from the US coasts, with sporadic reports coming out of the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and a handful of other European and Asian countries.

Wednesday’s reported outage comes just one day after Facebook and Instagram went dark for users around the world. Facebook blamed a faulty server configuration for the error, and restored services after 13 hours.

