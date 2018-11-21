HomeWorld News

South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang chosen as Interpol chief after US outcry against Russian candidate

Kim Jong Yang ©  Twitter
After a massive campaign against a Russian candidate by US senators, and MSM hysteria over his possible win, Kim Jong Yang from South Korea has been elected as director of Interpol.

