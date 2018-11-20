Passenger train derails near Barcelona, casualties reported

A passenger train has derailed near Barcelona, Spain, leaving at least one person dead and 44 injured, officials confirmed.

The incident took place outside the village of Vacarisses, near the Spanish city on Tuesday morning.

📷 Las primeras fotos del descarrilamiento de tren en #Vacarisses. El saldo provisional de víctimas es de un muerto y seis heridos. #Barcelona



▶️ https://t.co/ByjNZ5XuYApic.twitter.com/VbXGFcxtKN — Más De Uno (@MasDeUno) November 20, 2018

The latest data from the emergency services indicates that at least one person has been killed, and 44 others injured in the tragedy. The train was carrying some 150 passengers when the incident happened.

🔴 Primeres imatges del descarrilament d'un tren de Rodalies a Vacarisses que ha provocat un mort i cinc ferits https://t.co/AaQ0p2IN6Apic.twitter.com/bHKmoj9Hm9 — 324.cat (@324cat) November 20, 2018

READ MORE: Cargo train derails in Russia but keeps going WITHOUT tracks (VIDEO)

The train operator Adif confirmed that the train derailed due to a landslide. The authorities deployed 14 fire brigades, 8 ambulances and police force to the affected area, according to El Pais newspaper.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!