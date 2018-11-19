‘Mexico First’? Riot police face off with protesters against US-bound ‘invaders’ in Tijuana (VIDEOS)

Tijuana residents have staged a rally against migrants gathering in the Mexican border city in hopes of crossing to the US. Donald Trump supported their outrage, saying even his country is ill-prepared to survive such an invasion.

Anti-migrant sentiment is running high in Tijuana, as hundreds of locals shouting “no to the invasion” and “Mexico First” staged a protest rally on Sunday. Starting at a major traffic roundabout they marched north toward a makeshift shelter which now hosts thousands of migrants. The protesters carried placards reading “enough of uncontrolled migration” and “migrants yes, invaders no.”

La protesta contra la #CaravanaMigrante en Tijuana ya está muy cerca del albergue Benito Juárez, desde acá pendiente a ver dónde desemboca la marcha pic.twitter.com/XEWA2bITSi — Elias Camhaji (@eliascamhaji) November 18, 2018

Before the procession managed to reach Benito Juarez migrant camp, riot police officers were deployed to block them. Some brief scuffles followed but, according to local media, law enforcement officers managed to disperse the crowd without making any arrests.





La policía de Tijuana contiene a la protesta contra la #CaravanaMigrante a unos metros del albergue Benito Juárez pic.twitter.com/p5hH1cWXu3 — Elias Camhaji (@eliascamhaji) November 18, 2018

Anti migrant protestors in Tijuana headed to shelter where 2,000-plus Central America. migrants are taking refuge to “kick them out.” pic.twitter.com/iYURtdFlZN — Emily Green (@emilytgreen) November 18, 2018

Gobiernos mexicano y de Baja California dejan solos a policías municipales de Tijuana para contener marcha contra personas migrantes centroamericanas. pic.twitter.com/GRQMn4dvai — Isaias Plascencia (@ciudadtijuana) November 18, 2018

Tensions in the city exploded last Wednesday when first clashes were reported between the newcomers and locals, that latter angry that migrants “illegally” forced their way into Mexico and now accumulate at the US border, posing a growing “security risk.” Responding to the public sentiment, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum made clear that anyone who endangers public order will be deported.

Anti-migrant protesters in Tijuana have now reached a police blockade and are surrounded by members of the media. #caravanpic.twitter.com/gK40SJgAFo — Maya Averbuch (@mayaaverbuch) November 18, 2018

“No city in the world is prepared to receive this –if I’m allowed– this avalanche,” he said, during a news conference at City Hall last week.

It is a tsunami. There is concern among all citizens of Tijuana.

Not all Tijuana locals oppose the influx of asylum seekers though. Just before the Sunday anti-caravan march began, a small demonstration was held in support of the Central Americans, condemning what they call “racism” and “discrimination.”

Catch and Release is an obsolete term. It is now Catch and Detain. Illegal Immigrants trying to come into the U.S.A., often proudly flying the flag of their nation as they ask for U.S. Asylum, will be detained or turned away. Dems must approve Border Security & Wall NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

Some 3,200 Central American migrants had arrived in Tijuana over the past week, their last stop before attempting to cross into the United States. In the coming weeks the number of migrants in Tijuana is expected to reach 10,000 as thousands are heading to a city already stretched beyond its capacity to host the newcomers.

The Mayor of Tijuana, Mexico, just stated that “the City is ill-prepared to handle this many migrants, the backlog could last 6 months.” Likewise, the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it. They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

Donald Trump, who has deployed thousands of troops at the border to reinforce the frontier with Mexico, said last week that the US, just like Tijuana, is “ill-prepared” to host such a migrant “invasion” and urged the Central Americans to “go home.” Those who try to cross the border illegally “will be detained or turned away,” the US president warned in another tweet.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!