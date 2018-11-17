1 dead, dozens injured as tens of thousands protest rising fuel prices across France (VIDEO)

At least one person has died and almost 50 others have been injured as around 124,000 people protested against soaring fuel prices throughout France. Police used tear gas to stop demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees.

Starting from the early hours of Saturday, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of French cities to express their discontent with the policies of President Emmanuel Macron and the French government’s recent decision to raise fuel prices through additional taxes. Protesters blocked roads across France, disrupting traffic in many areas as well as blocking access to gas stations.

C est vrai que les accidents de chasse sont nombreux et qu il est prudent de se signaler quand on se balade mais en ville les gars il y moins de risque !!! 😂 #GiletsJaunes#sansmoile17novembrepic.twitter.com/xWP6oeSerU — ross76 (@edstertwit76) November 17, 2018

Police also cordoned off some roads to prevent more protesters from joining the blockades in Paris and elsewhere, RT’s Charlotte Dubenskij said. People, however, kept coming. “Gasoline prices never stop rising. It’s the straw that broke the camel’s back. Macron and his buddies just let… things go from bad to worse,” one protester told RT.

Photos and videos posted on social media show large crowds of people wearing yellow vests – the symbol of a popular movement and umbrella organization behind the protests – overrunning the roads and highways in various regions.

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters on the Champs-Elysees, RT France said.

URGENT #17novembre - Situation tendue sur les Champs Elysées. Incidents en cours. Gaz lacrymogène contre projectiles #GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/lAzzL3QSD7 — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) November 17, 2018

A total of 124,000 people took part in 2,000 rallies across France, according to the Interior Ministry. French media called the level of protests “unprecedented.” Many roads have been closed due to the protesters’ blockades. In many places, the roadblocks have led to severe traffic jams.

A450 bloquée à Irigny : « les fins de mois sont difficiles », dit un gilet jaune « cadre dans une entreprise » #Lyon#GiletsJaunes@leprogreslyonpic.twitter.com/An2bte5QvI — Morin Jérôme (@Je_Morin) November 17, 2018

Une seule fois dans ta vie tu va marcher sur l'autoroute #GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/caOFBVAs35 — Antoinette (@antomstick) November 17, 2018

Demonstrators were seen burning tires and setting up barricades on the roads. The actions of the protesters also led to some conflicts with both drivers and pedestrians.

Police deployed large forces to the areas where protests were held, but still apparently failed to bring the situation fully under control as, according to the Interior Ministry, 47 people were injured during the protests, with three in critical condition.

URGENT - Un groupe de #GiletsJaunes se rapprochent à quelques dizaines de mettre de l’Elysée. Intervention en cours des CSI qui utilisent du gaz. #17Novembrepic.twitter.com/sh7JOrKzQL — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) November 17, 2018

One protester died in a road accident in Pont-de-Beauvoisin in the southeastern region of Savoie when a panicked female driver ran over a woman after protesters surrounded her car and starting banging on the hood. Two more people were hit by a car and one of them suffered serious injuries in the northern city of Arras and were taken to the hospital, according to local media.

#France The #GiletsJaunes people are nothing else than militias encouraged by the far right and the far left to prevent citizens from going to work. Populism have reached another level. Hold tight @EmmanuelMacron#SansMoiLe17pic.twitter.com/4ERPtg0FI6 — Richard L. Senneville (@RichyNYC) November 17, 2018

L’automobiliste qui a forcé le passage et percuté un manifestant rond-point de Tchécoslovaquie a été interpellé rond-point Monnet #Arras#GiletsJaunes@lavoixdunord@voixdunordarraspic.twitter.com/JSTknz2Bj9 — Hubert Féret (@hubferet) November 17, 2018

Some protests ended up in scuffles with police. Officers have so far arrested 24 people, and 17 of them were taken into custody, according to the Interior Ministry, cited by BFM TV.

#giletsjaunes at #portemaillot still trying to march up the avenue de la Grande Armée towards the Champs Elysées, police holding them back as their demonstration has not been officially registered, there’s no official leader or structure to their movement #F24pic.twitter.com/RgxpoMwCF5 — Claire Paccalin (@clairepaccalin) November 17, 2018

The massive protests were provoked by the government’s plans to continue increasing taxes on diesel and gasoline, as well as the carbon tax meant to limit greenhouse gas emissions. French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said the tax on diesel will increase by 6.5 cents per liter in January 2019, while the tax on gasoline is set to increase by 2.9 cents.

Protesters say the measures will disproportionally affect people who rely on their cars to commute to work.

