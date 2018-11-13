HomeWorld News

Hydrochloric acid vapor leak in Frankfurt am Main – firefighters

Locals in Frankfurt am Main were told to keep doors and windows closed following a hydrochloric acid vapor leak in the city’s industrial area.

The incident took place in Griesheim Industrial Park on Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. “Doors and windows in the area of Griesheim and [nearby] Nied are to be kept closed,” the warning said.

Specialists assessed the environment and detected no hazardous elements, police said, adding that the warning had been quickly lifted in both areas.

During the ‘curfew,’ locals began sharing videos of empty streets in their neighborhoods on social media.

Hydrochloric acid is a strong corrosive substance used as a laboratory reagent. Its short-term inhalation may cause nose, eyes and respiratory tract irritation. 

