Israel struck by barrage of rockets launched from Gaza, bus hit - IDF

Israel has come under major attack from Gaza, with 80 rockets launched towards the country. A bus has been destroyed and at least one person has been wounded. The Iron Dome defense system is working to intercept the missiles.

The wounded person, a 19-year-old Israeli, is in serious condition, according to Haaretz. He has been evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, along with the driver of the bus, who is suffering from shock.

Local television showed the bus, which was destroyed by mortar fire in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. Flashes of light from the Iron Dome interceptions could also be seen.

#BREAKING: 100 rockets & morters launched from Gaza towards Israel in less then 40 minutes (video: Eliran Hajbi) pic.twitter.com/cJJH2vndM5 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018

#BREAKING: More then 20 morters launched from Gaza towards Israel; Direct hit at an Israeli bus (Credit: Rotternik network) pic.twitter.com/i2DoELtwzK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018

#BREAKING: One Israeli seriously injured after a morter launched from Gaza hit a bus near the border pic.twitter.com/Kk6iJuzIy5 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018

Sirens are sounding all across southern Israel, according to the IDF spokesperson.

The sirens won’t stop. I can’t remember the last time southern Israel came under such heavy attack from Gaza. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) November 12, 2018

The country's Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted several rockets, Avi Mayer of the Global Jewish Advocacy, who previously served as an IDF spokesperson, tweeted.

Israeli citizens have reportedly been instructed to remain in bomb shelters.

#BREAKING: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a security consultation with the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff and senior members of the defense establishment and the IDF pic.twitter.com/4nkhJdLkq6 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018

Israel responded by sending fighter jets to strike Gaza. Two Palestinian civilians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The attack follows a Sunday skirmish which saw seven members of Hamas killed, along with an IDF Lieutenant Colonel.

