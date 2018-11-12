Israel struck by barrage of rockets launched from Gaza, bus hit - IDF

Iranian central bank disconnected from SWIFT messaging – US treasury
Israel-Gaza border near the kibbutz of Kfar Aza, as smoke rises from a bus hit by a rocket fired from Gaza. © Jack Guez / AFP
Israel has come under major attack from Gaza, with 80 rockets launched towards the country. A bus has been destroyed and at least one person has been wounded. The Iron Dome defense system is working to intercept the missiles.

The wounded person, a 19-year-old Israeli, is in serious condition, according to Haaretz. He has been evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, along with the driver of the bus, who is suffering from shock. 

Local television showed the bus, which was destroyed by mortar fire in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. Flashes of light from the Iron Dome interceptions could also be seen.

Sirens are sounding all across southern Israel, according to the IDF spokesperson. 

The country's Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted several rockets, Avi Mayer of the Global Jewish Advocacy, who previously served as an IDF spokesperson, tweeted. 

Israeli citizens have reportedly been instructed to remain in bomb shelters. 

Israel responded by sending fighter jets to strike Gaza. Two Palestinian civilians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. 

The attack follows a Sunday skirmish which saw seven members of Hamas killed, along with an IDF Lieutenant Colonel.

