Israeli fighter jets striking Gaza after massive mortar fire from the strip - IDF (VIDEOS, LIVE)

Israeli fighter jets have pounded the Gaza strip, after mortar fire from inside the Palestinian-controlled strip hit a bus in the Israeli side of the border, the Israel Defense Forces have said.

Two Palestinians have been killed, Gaza's health ministry confirmed.

The airstrikes are the latest escalation in several days of reciprocal attacks between Israel and the Palestinian territories. Earlier on Monday, a barrage of mortar fire from Gaza hit an Israeli bus, wounding at least one person, Reuters reported.

Video from the scene showed Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense system intercepting some of the incoming projectiles.

#BREAKING: IDF: 80 launches in 40 minutes; Hamae claims over a 100 https://t.co/xAtPTmyOjQ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018

#BREAKING: More then 20 morters launched from Gaza towards Israel; Direct hit at an Israeli bus (Credit: Rotternik network) pic.twitter.com/i2DoELtwzK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018

That attack was itself a response to an Israeli special forces raid in the Gaza strip on Sunday night that saw at least two Hamas commanders and four other Palestinians killed. One Israeli soldier was also killed, and another wounded. Israeli warplanes reportedly lobbed missiles at the area after the raid, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut his visit to Paris short to return, in light of the “security incidents.”

The IDF claims 80 mortars were fired into Israel in less than 40 minutes on Monday, while Hamas claims to have launched 100. Sirens wailed across southern Israel as the Iron Dome struggled to intercept the incoming firestorm.

Residents of Israel’s border towns described the attacks to Haaretz as sounding “almost like a war,” while former IDF spokesman Avi Meyer said that he “can’t remember the last time southern Israel came under such a heavy attack from Gaza.”

The sirens won’t stop. I can’t remember the last time southern Israel came under such heavy attack from Gaza. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) November 12, 2018

The latest escalation in an ongoing tit-for-tat struggle, Sunday’s raid and Monday’s airstrikes came at a time of relative calm. Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu told reporters that he was looking into the possibility of a long-term ceasefire with Hamas, and explained that he had allowed suitcases stuffed with $15 million in cash to enter Gaza from Qatar last week, to “prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to the flareup with a call for ceasefire.

“We call upon the Palestinians and Israelis to immediately return to a sustainable ceasefire, to show restraint, to take measures in order to avoid confrontation with unpredictable consequences,” the Ministry said on Monday.

