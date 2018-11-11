Insta-famous Russian fisherman returns with fresh haul of ghastly alien creatures from the deep

The Russian fisherman who has built a zealous fanbase with horrifying photographs of the terrifying monsters that get caught in his net is back on dry land with a fresh haul of bizarre creatures from the deep.

Roman Fedortsov, who works on a trawler based out of Murmansk in northwest Russia, has racked up hundreds of thousands of social media followers with his enlightening posts featuring some of the most peculiar beings on the planet.

This week, he delighted his legions of fans by revealing that he is back on dry land and has more fantastic freaks to share.

Once again, the photos have the power to shock viewers as the otherworldly fish have completely alien appearances.

My new photo of... EYE... well... and photo of sea creature too) pic.twitter.com/3OZv4TKREe — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) November 10, 2018

Some of the terrifying creatures look like they got caught in Fedortsov’s net while on their way back from the set of the latest instalment of the Alien film franchise.

His photos have even inspired fan art, with admirers sending him their dramatic interpretations of his astonishing catches.

Fedortsov is from Murmansk Oblast in the northwest of Russia. Thanks to the Gulf Stream, the city boasts the only ice-free port in the Arctic. He routinely spends long periods of the year fishing around the world.

His photos have once more sparked huge reaction online with many curious about why the creatures have such unusual features. “What the heck is that thing on the end of its tentacle?” one person asked, while another simply said: “Alien.”

