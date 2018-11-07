Police operation underway in Dunkirk hospital after reports of bomb threat

Police are deployed in downtown Dunkirk, northern France, after reports of a woman threatening to detonate a bomb in the city’s hospital. An evacuation of the building is underway.

It is understood that, in addition to police and firefighters, the French military has also been dispatched to the site.

Whether the incident is somehow terrorism related is not yet clear.

Faits divers : Alerte attentat au centre hospitalier de Dunkerque, le périmètre bouclé. https://t.co/KFBFBqXCYR via @lavoixdunord — UNSA Police CRS Hauts de France (@unsadh) November 7, 2018

The situation kicked off after a woman showed up in the emergency room this morning, saying that there were explosives in the hospital, France 3 reports.

