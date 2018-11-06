6 ‘ultra-right’ arrested over plans to attack Macron

Six people, suspected of plotting a “violent action” plan against Emmanuel Macron, have been arrested, French media reported, adding that the men are allegedly members of the ultra-right.

The operation was conducted by the General Directorate for Internal Security, a French intelligence service which is charged with counter-espionage and counter-terrorism.

The men, allegedly members of the ultra-right, were arrested in three different locations across France on Tuesday. They are suspected of undertaking an “imprecise and loosely-formed” plan for “violent action” against the president, sources close to the investigation told media.

French cops arrest 10 suspected extremists, plotting attack on mosques, politicians – reports https://t.co/CuO8MaLYvepic.twitter.com/qOOocZOIr9 — RT (@RT_com) October 18, 2017

Investigators will now have to specify the exact nature of the threat.

In 2017, ten people who had far-right links were arrested in a series of raids conducted by French anti-terrorist police in the Paris and Marseille areas. They reportedly intended to target mosques, migrants and a former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

