Two planes collide mid-air over Ottawa, one crashes – police

Two planes have collided mid-air over Ottawa, Canadian police say. A smaller aircraft is said to have crashed in a field, while the larger one was redirected for landing.

The planes collided over the city’s west end in Carp, Ontario on Sunday morning local time. Police have confirmed that both planes involved in the incident were light aircraft.

Police and paramedics are attending the crash site. “Serious injuries” are reportedly feared, but no information on casualties has immediately been made known.

There was reportedly one person abroad the crashed plane, while the second aircraft carried two, a father and son. The pilot of the crashed plane has sustained “life-threatening” injuries.

A CTV Ottawa reporter said the incident took place at Carp Airport — a popular home base for Canada’s general aviation enthusiasts.

