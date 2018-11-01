Soyuz rocket failure: VIDEO from on-board cameras shows exact moment of malfunction

Russian space agency Roscosmos has published footage, captured by the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket’s on-board cameras, showing the moment the rocket fails mid-air, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing.

The video, released on Thursday, confirms that the dramatic mid-air failure was caused by a malfunction in the detector that signals separation of the rocket’s first and second stages.

The footage first shows the vehicle’s regular flight. However, about 2 minutes after takeoff, the rocket spins out of control. This exact moment is seen in the video.

The Soyuz-FG launch vehicle failed to take the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, with Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague on board, to the International Space Station on October 11. It was Russia’s first failure of a manned space launch in decades.



