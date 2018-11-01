Bears tear up wolf in front of horrified Dutch zoo visitors (DISTURBING VIDEO)

Visitors to the Dierenrijk zoo, in the Netherlands, were witnesses to a horrific and violent attack by a sloth of four brown bears who tore a female wolf to pieces right before their eyes.

“The two-year-old she-wolf came out of the water with another wolf when she was attacked by the bear,” a zoo spokesperson told the NL Times. The attack took place in Mierlo near Eindhoven on Monday.

Two other wolves tried to intervene but were kept at bay by a fourth bear who later joined in on the savagery and helped tear the victim limb from limb.

“The visitors warned the caretakers, but the she-wolf was already dead,” the spokesperson added, calling it a “fatal accident.” Visitors, including young children, were shaken by the brutality and were offered aid by the zoo.

READ MORE: Momma grizzly bear charges man as his family looks on in horror (VIDEO)

The four bears and four wolves reportedly played together regularly and are kept in “an enriching environment” for the animals, which cohabit the same zoo enclosure. It is still unclear what triggered the savage attack as there had been no prior incidents of violence between the two species at the zoo.

The zoo has no plans to take any immediate action as the event was such a freak occurrence.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!