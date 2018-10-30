Internet-famous NoNoNoNo Cat dies at 16 (VIDEOS)

Marquis, the cat who became world-famous as the “NoNoNoNo Cat,” has passed away at the grand old age of 16, Russian media report. RT looks back at the greatest hits of the fluffy feline.

The Siberian cat, best known for his meowing that resembled a person saying “NO NO NO NO,” received world-wide attention back in 2011. The original video of Marquis got some 12 million views over the years, and who knows how many have been logged by its numerous re-uploads.

The Internet has also produced numerous remixes of the cat’s performance.

An even doctored some 'duets.'

Marquis actually passed away this June, Russian media revealed on Monday, citing the late cat’s owner Andrey, who resides in the city of Perm.

The owner revealed that the original video was actually filmed back in 2004, when Marquis was a young and vigorous 2-year-old cat. Marquis was apparently scared by a little girl, who was visiting the family, and produced his unforgettable tune.

Further interactions with the girl did not trigger that over- emotional reaction from Marquis, however. The hilarious footage rested in the family archives for years before Andrey’s friends convinced him to upload it to YouTube, paving the way for Marquis’ fame and the memes that followed.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!