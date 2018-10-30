Danes claim Tehran attempted to assassinate Iranian opposition figure in Denmark

Denmark has accused Iran of plotting an attack on at least one Iranian opposition figure living in the Scandinavian country, with Tehran dismissing the allegation as a political stunt meant to undermine its relations with Europe.

The alleged attack would have been aimed at the leader of the Danish branch of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA), Danish intelligence chief Finn Borch Andersen said on Tuesday.

Read more

“We are dealing with an Iranian intelligence agency planning an attack on Danish soil. Obviously, we can’t and won’t accept that,” Andersen told a news conference.

A Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent was arrested in Sweden earlier this month in connection with the foiled operation, Reuters reported.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi dismissed the accusations, calling them a “continuation of enemies’ plots to damage Iranian relations with Europe at this critical time.”

European nations are still trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran, after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the landmark agreement and announced fresh sanctions on Iran.

Tehran and Copenhagen have repeatedly engaged in diplomatic scuffles, each blaming the other for alleged malicious activities. Back in September, Iran summoned the envoys from the UK, Netherlands and Denmark, after a terrorist attack on a military parade. The three countries were accused of harboring “members of the mercenary terrorist group,” who conducted the attack. The EU as a whole was condemned by Iranian authorities for not listing the organisation, which claimed responsibility for the attack in Iran, as a terrorist group.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!