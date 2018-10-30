Eyes up here! Argentinian sports reporter gets smaller boobs to be taken seriously
24-year-old journalist Natalia Jersonsky, better known as Nati Jota, is a popular ESPN journalist in Argentina who revealed in a video on social media how she underwent surgery to slash the amount of mass on her cleavage so people would take her seriously.
Jota, whose Instagram features said cleavage quite prominently and boasts over a million followers, posted a video of herself just before going into surgery where she explained why she was going in for the radical cut. "I want people to look at my face when I speak," she said.
The added benefits include a healthier back – as big breasts can be quite a burden – and an easier time shopping for bikinis.
You wouldn't tell by looking at her Instagram, but Jota was actually ashamed of her big breasts, she told Spanish news outlet eltrecetv.com. She made the decision to downsize two years ago.
She complained that any time she would upload a picture where she thought she looked cute, all the comments merely "focused on her boobs."
Después de un año de mucho laburo (y que gracias a *Dios* o a mí o al destino así seguirá), agradecida a la vida por estar viviendo este sueño hecho viaje con el amor de mi vida. Ni en mis deseos más flasheros me veía acá, así, tan completa y tan feliz. Gracias a uds por acompañarme siempre en todas y perdón por ser tan cursi jajaja 🙈 soy sensible, sorry
Along with a post of herself half-smiling in a hospital bed after the successful operation, the sports reporter posted a picture showing her dressed and recovered where she thanked everyone for their support.
Gracias a todos por el aguante! Me llegan mensajes remil copados bancando, muchas preguntando también (estoy muy contenta con el proceso, cuando todo termine voy a escribir bien detallando todo para las que tengan inquietudes de este tipo, ojalá pueda ayudarlas), otras contando que pasaron por algo similar! Yo acá estoy, guardada en casita, bancando los puntos. Quiero agradecer a @espn_redes, tanto compas como producción por hacerme el aguante, esta fue una decisión que yo tomé hace mucho, pero ellos vivieron conmigo todo ese proceso así que de verdad gracias. Seguramente la semana que viene esté de vuelta por mi programa favorito ♥️ mientras me amigo con mi nuevo cuerpo que igual sigue en transformación, porque las tetas bajan, se acomodan, se deshinchan, qué se yo. Besos enormes a todos aquí les mando con los brazos pegados al cuerpo porque no puedo levantarlos 😹
So far it doesn't seem that Nati Jota's following has shrunk along with her cup size.
