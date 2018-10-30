Eyes up here! Argentinian sports reporter gets smaller boobs to be taken seriously

Some women would die for big boobs, but that's not the case for a popular Argentinian sports reporter who decided to get surgery to reduce her breasts so that people "look at my face when I speak."

24-year-old journalist Natalia Jersonsky, better known as Nati Jota, is a popular ESPN journalist in Argentina who revealed in a video on social media how she underwent surgery to slash the amount of mass on her cleavage so people would take her seriously.

Jota, whose Instagram features said cleavage quite prominently and boasts over a million followers, posted a video of herself just before going into surgery where she explained why she was going in for the radical cut. "I want people to look at my face when I speak," she said.

The added benefits include a healthier back – as big breasts can be quite a burden – and an easier time shopping for bikinis.

You wouldn't tell by looking at her Instagram, but Jota was actually ashamed of her big breasts, she told Spanish news outlet eltrecetv.com. She made the decision to downsize two years ago.

She complained that any time she would upload a picture where she thought she looked cute, all the comments merely "focused on her boobs."

Along with a post of herself half-smiling in a hospital bed after the successful operation, the sports reporter posted a picture showing her dressed and recovered where she thanked everyone for their support.

So far it doesn't seem that Nati Jota's following has shrunk along with her cup size.

