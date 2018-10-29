WikiLeaks founder Assange’s lawsuit over asylum conditions denied by Ecuador

An Ecuadorian judge has thrown out the lawsuit by Julian Assange, objecting to the revised terms of his asylum at the Embassy of Ecuador in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been trapped since 2012.

Ecuador will maintain Assange’s asylum as long as he wants to keep it, but he must follow the rules laid out for him by the government, the judge said on Monday, following a hearing held by teleconference.

The new rules, which were leaked earlier this month by an opposition politician, involve a list of restrictions Assange has argued violate his "fundamental rights and freedoms" as well as Ecuadorian and international law. Among them are restrictions on discussing politics and receiving visitors, and demands of Assange to pay for his own food, medical care, laundry and related expenses of living at the embassy starting December 1.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW