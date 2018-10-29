Thai beauty queen among 5 dead in Leicester City helicopter crash

A Miss Thai Universe runner-up was among five people who died in the Leicester City helicopter crash. She was a fitness fan & foodie, who enjoyed sharing photos with Leicester footballers, according to her Instagram.

All five victims of the crash have been named including billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. On Saturday night, the billionaire’s helicopter spun out of control shortly after taking off from the King Power stadium.

Among them was 32-year-old Nusara Suknamai from Bangkok who was reportedly Srivaddhanaprabha’s assistant. Suknami came in third in Miss Universe Thailand 2005 in Bangkok and also received the Miss Intercontinental Thailand accolade in the competition. She was also named Miss Photogenic in the same contest.

The 32-year-old was a fitness addict and often shared her workout photos and videos on Instagram.

She was also avid gastronome who enjoyed sampling the cuisine of countries around the world.

Nusara also shared images of herself with top footballers at Leicester events with the hashtag #lcfc #leicester #leicestercity.

Her last post on the social media platform was on Wednesday, when she uploaded a selfie captioned #redlipstick.

