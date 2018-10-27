Robots to build robots in new $150mn facility… destruction of human race draws near

In another terrifying development for those who believe that android advancement will lead to the extinction of the human race, robots will soon be building other robots in a $150 million factory in China.

Swiss engineering group ABB plans to have the Shanghai-based factory up and running by the end of 2020 and it will produce robots for the Asian market. ABB’s industrial machines are used in various industries to build everything from automobiles to electronic devices.

The company says that the new robots will work alongside humans in the new 75,000-square-foot facility. They will be tasked with many of the small parts assembly tasks needed to build the robots it sells.

Last year one of every three robots sold worldwide went to China. Its automated workforce has expanded rapidly as the cost of employing actual humans continues to rise.

As well as building themselves, robots are now tearing things up on Tinder, doing parkour and even giving evidence in parliament. All ominous signs that they are secretly plotting to enslave the human race.

However that doesn’t seem to be a concern for ABB which proudly boasts that its using “cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to create the most sophisticated, automated and flexible Factory of the Future.”

The Chinese factory is the latest development in a growing trend of robot cooperation. Earlier this month US company FLIR unveiled a robot that can deploy other robots. The system features a tiny unmanned aerial vehicle that’s designed for the military, government agencies, and first responder operations.

