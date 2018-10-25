HomeWorld News

Trump, caviar, brainwashing: RT joins #FallingStarChallenge

Things come as they go. After making a full circle, the #FallingStarChallenge is back in Russia, and RT simply cannot resist the temptation to face it.

In case you’ve missed it, it’s an online fad. You have somebody take a picture of yourself after an apparent fall, with various items dropped around you. It started among the Russian rich trying to show off their wealth and then made a surprising revival in China, where it got reimagined as an ironic take on one’s lifestyle.

So here is what happens when stars fall in the RT studio. Try to identify every item on the floor for extra challenge.

